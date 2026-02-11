194,750 Shares in Bank of America Corporation $BAC Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 194,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,176,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,863,000 after buying an additional 403,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $5,091,641,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,405,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bank of America by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,619,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,438,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,650,000 after purchasing an additional 875,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Trending Headlines about Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of America from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $404.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.