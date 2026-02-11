Caprock Group LLC Buys Shares of 68,065 Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,065 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $143.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $164.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.68.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,967.12. The trade was a 44.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $3,694,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,124.16. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 216,464 shares of company stock valued at $27,553,548 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

