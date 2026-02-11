Caprock Group LLC Acquires Shares of 57,986 Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,075,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.8% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999,982 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,226,000 after buying an additional 1,704,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after buying an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2,124.5% during the second quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 366,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,386,000 after buying an additional 350,388 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $611.47 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $619.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $603.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

