Caprock Group LLC Acquires Shares of 57,986 Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,075,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.8% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999,982 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,226,000 after buying an additional 1,704,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after buying an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2,124.5% during the second quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 366,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,386,000 after buying an additional 350,388 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Pre-market uptick noted in a daily update, suggesting short-term buying interest ahead of the session. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2/10/2026
- Positive Sentiment: Argument that domestic-focused stocks could benefit from deglobalization — a potential tailwind for large U.S. tech names concentrated in QQQ if revenue shifts toward domestic markets. Why Domestic Stocks Could Thrive As Globalization Retreats
- Neutral Sentiment: Reporting on short-interest data is effectively flat/ambiguous (data shows zero shares), so there’s no clear short-squeeze or large short pressure signal for QQQ from this report.
- Neutral Sentiment: Fool article asks whether QQQ remains a buy after strong multi-year gains but notes flat YTD performance — frames the debate rather than delivering a clear catalyst. After Soaring 84% in 5 Years, Is the Invesco QQQ Trust Still a Good ETF to Buy in 2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis warns QQQ constituents trade at elevated multiples (Invesco cites ~41.5x earnings) and highlights weakening free cash flow vs. reported earnings — a valuation and fundamentals concern that can amplify downside in sell-offs. QQQ: Bitcoin Says To Expect Volatility
- Negative Sentiment: Several pieces raise red flags about AI investment dynamics — “AI euphoria” cooling, and investor demands for capex accountability — suggesting earnings/cash-flow pressure for the tech-heavy QQQ. AI Euphoria Is About To Hit A Speed Bump Investors Begin To Demand Capex Accountability – A Very Bad Sign For Markets
- Negative Sentiment: Macro uncertainty (mixed economic data complicating the Fed’s rate-cut path) and rising volatility outlook increase downside risk for growth and tech-focused ETFs like QQQ. Mixed Economic Signals Complicate Fed Rate Cut Path
Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.5%
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.