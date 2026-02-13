Insider Buying: Touchstar (LON:TST) Insider Buys £5,027.22 in Stock

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) insider Lynden Jones acquired 7,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 66 per share, with a total value of £5,027.22.

Lynden Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 22nd, Lynden Jones bought 10,000 shares of Touchstar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 per share, for a total transaction of £6,600.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Lynden Jones bought 7,804 shares of Touchstar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 62 per share, for a total transaction of £4,838.48.

Touchstar Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of LON:TST opened at GBX 65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Touchstar plc has a one year low of GBX 52.50 and a one year high of GBX 94.50. The company has a market cap of £5.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Touchstar Company Profile

TouchStar Technologies Ltd has been supplying turnkey data collection and mobile computing solutions for industrial and commercial applications since 1982.

Global leaders such as Coca Cola Enterprises, Wincanton Logistics, Ford Motor Company, GSK, Tata Steel, Calor Gas and Certas have benefited from a highly professional approach to project fulfilment.

Our solutions are always ‘fit for purpose’ and supported & maintained for decades, preserving and future-proofing your initial capital investment.

