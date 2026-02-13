Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Insider Sells £105,452.13 in Stock

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) insider Richard Parris sold 1,506,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7, for a total value of £105,452.13.

Richard Parris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 6th, Richard Parris sold 187,000 shares of Sabien Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 660, for a total transaction of £1,234,200.

Sabien Technology Group Stock Up 3.8%

Sabien Technology Group stock opened at GBX 6.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.94. Sabien Technology Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.50.

Sabien Technology Group Company Profile

Sabien Technology Group ( LON:SNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX (2.66) EPS for the quarter. Sabien Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 141.37% and a negative net margin of 76.65%.

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use. Sabien Technology Group Plc sells its products directly, as well as through various facilities management and property management organizations.

