Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.75 and last traded at $48.00. Approximately 29,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 98,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.80.

Davis Select Financial ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $319.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFNL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,646,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after buying an additional 30,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

About Davis Select Financial ETF

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

