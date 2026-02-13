Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.94 and last traded at $33.94. 1,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a market cap of $5.77 million, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF ( NYSEARCA:GGRW Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 5.88% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks growth of capital and income by targeting US-listed companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market value and considered to be innovative in their industry. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. GGRW was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by Gabelli.

