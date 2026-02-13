Planet Green (NYSEAMERICAN:PLAG) Shares Down 12.9% – Should You Sell?

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 29,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 251,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Planet Green Stock Down 12.9%

The company has a market cap of $31.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Planet Green Company Profile

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef and mutton products; manufactures and sells ethanol fuel and fuel additives, including alcohol based clean fuel, liquid wax, arene, and biomass fuel; and produces formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, and methylal products, as well as vehicles gasoline and diesel products. In addition, the company manufactures and sells insulation type explosion-proof skid-mounted refueling equipment and SF double-layer buried oil storage tank products.

