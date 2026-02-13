YouGov (LON:YOU) Insider Ashley Martin Acquires 16,586 Shares

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Martin acquired 16,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 211 per share, for a total transaction of £34,996.46.

YouGov Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LON YOU opened at GBX 207 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £242.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 244.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 279.89. YouGov plc has a 1 year low of GBX 200.74 and a 1 year high of GBX 416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on YOU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on YouGov from GBX 385 to GBX 380 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 price target on shares of YouGov in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 482.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov is a global research data and analytics group. Our mission is to offer unparalleled insight into what the world really thinks and does. With operations in the Americas, Mainland Europe, UK and Asia Pacific, we have one of the world’s largest research networks.

Above all, YouGov is powered by reality. That stems from a unique panel of millions of registered members across 64 markets, encapsulating some 18 million shopping trips and millions of interconnected data points. Our unique approach to recruiting and engaging with our panel, combined with our state-of-the-art technology platforms, enables us to deliver real-world, real-time insights that lead to better decision-making and a competitive advantage for our clients.

