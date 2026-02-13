Short Interest in X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) Rises By 285.3%

X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 653,471 shares, an increase of 285.3% from the January 15th total of 169,614 shares. Currently, 37.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,546,885 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 97,546,885 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 37.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on XTKG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of X3 in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered X3 to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, X3 has an average rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on X3
Institutional Investors Weigh In On X3
X3 Price Performance
XTKG stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. X3 has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $16.32.
About X3
X3 Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: XTKG) is a special purpose acquisition company, or blank check company, formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or other business combination. The company does not engage in any commercial operations and holds its net proceeds in a trust account until a qualifying transaction is completed.
Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market since its initial public offering, X3 Acquisition Corporation’s units represent the right to receive shares of common stock upon the company’s completion of a business combination.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than X3
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for X3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.