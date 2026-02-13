Short Interest in X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) Rises By 285.3%

X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 653,471 shares, an increase of 285.3% from the January 15th total of 169,614 shares. Currently, 37.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,546,885 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 97,546,885 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 37.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on XTKG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of X3 in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered X3 to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, X3 has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get X3 alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on X3

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X3

X3 Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X3 stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new stake in shares of X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. ( NASDAQ:XTKG Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned about 0.13% of X3 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XTKG stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. X3 has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

About X3

(Get Free Report)

X3 Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: XTKG) is a special purpose acquisition company, or blank check company, formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or other business combination. The company does not engage in any commercial operations and holds its net proceeds in a trust account until a qualifying transaction is completed.

Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market since its initial public offering, X3 Acquisition Corporation’s units represent the right to receive shares of common stock upon the company’s completion of a business combination.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.