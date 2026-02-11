Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$14.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VET. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VET

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET opened at C$14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.42. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.24. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$7.29 and a one year high of C$14.21.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 42.01%.The firm had revenue of C$452.18 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3956262 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.56 per share, with a total value of C$57,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$578,000. The trade was a 11.11% increase in their position. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. In each market, the company relies on a host of drilling and well completion techniques to keep production at attractive levels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.