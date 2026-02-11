ING Groep NV Has $80.27 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,073 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $80,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $272.00 to $262.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $213,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,317.60. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Foskett sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $63,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,098. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,515 shares of company stock valued at $887,074. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Automatic Data Processing

Here are the key news stories impacting Automatic Data Processing this week:

Positive Sentiment: ADP’s weekly National Employment Report showed U.S. private employers added about 6,500 jobs per week (four weeks ending Jan. 24), supporting continued demand for payroll and HCM services. This macro data can be constructive for ADP’s revenue mix and recurring revenue stream. ADP National Employment Report Preliminary Estimate for January 24, 2026

Positive Sentiment: ADP's most recent quarterly results beat on EPS and revenue, and management provided FY2026 EPS guidance in the ~10.09–11.01 range — a sign of continued profitable growth and clear near?term visibility. That underlying beat/guidance supports longer?term cash generation. Read Our Latest Report on ADP

Positive Sentiment: The board has authorized a large buyback (?$6.0B) and ADP maintains a healthy dividend (quarterly $1.70 / ~3% yield), which support shareholder returns and can provide backstop to the share price. Read Our Latest Report on ADP

Neutral Sentiment: Large institutional ownership and recent reported position changes (MarketBeat summary) show ADP remains a widely held, index/ETF?embedded large cap — this magnifies flows but also dampens volatility from retail noise. Read Our Latest Report on ADP

Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose in late January to ~8.9M shares (about 2.2% of float) with a ~3.2 days-to-cover — increased shorting can pressure the stock if negative catalysts continue or if sentiment weakens. (Note: a February short-interest entry in the feed appears erroneous and should be treated with caution.)

Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by senior VPs (small blocks: 266 and 1,000 shares reported) and headlines calling out larger insider reductions drew attention — while sizes are modest vs. total insider holdings, such disclosures can amplify near?term investor caution. Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells 266 Shares of Stock

Negative Sentiment: Stifel trimmed its price target (from $280 to $270) and maintains a hold — analyst downgrades/target cuts can exert downward pressure on sentiment and make the stock less attractive for momentum buyers. Benzinga

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $225.53 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.44 and a 52-week high of $329.93. The company has a market capitalization of $90.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.39 and a 200-day moving average of $274.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.44% and a net margin of 19.96%.The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.38%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Featured Stories

