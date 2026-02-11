ING Groep NV Buys 363,503 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

ING Groep NV raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 330.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,378 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 363,503 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $63,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $112.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $195.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.27 and a 12 month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 14.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 67.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,738,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,711,572.41. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.