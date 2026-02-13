Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YARIY. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Arctic Securiti raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Yara International ASA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YARIY

Yara International ASA Price Performance

About Yara International ASA

YARIY opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.73. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

(Get Free Report)

Yara International ASA is a Norway-based chemical company that specializes in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and nitrogen-based crop nutrition solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, Yara is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of products that support agricultural productivity, environmental protection and industrial applications. The company’s operations span the entire value chain from ammonia production to the blending and distribution of finished fertilizer products.

The core of Yara’s business centers on nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonium nitrate, urea, calcium ammonium nitrate and specialty blends designed to optimize crop yield and nutrient use efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.