Caprock Group LLC Acquires Shares of 39,024 QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 39,024 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 564,785 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $93,958,000 after acquiring an additional 65,849 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,046,626 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $340,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 109,266 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,177,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,928 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,278,255.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,750.32. The trade was a 23.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $82,567.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares in the company, valued at $32,672.85. This trade represents a 71.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 46,217 shares of company stock worth $7,901,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Susquehanna cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting QUALCOMM this week:

Positive Sentiment: QCOM’s latest quarter beat expectations — $3.50 EPS and $12.25B revenue, with record strength in IoT and automotive and Q2 guidance set at $2.45–$2.65 — supporting the case that non?handset end markets can cushion handset softness. Earnings/Analysis

QCOM’s latest quarter beat expectations — $3.50 EPS and $12.25B revenue, with record strength in IoT and automotive and Q2 guidance set at $2.45–$2.65 — supporting the case that non?handset end markets can cushion handset softness. Positive Sentiment: U.S. tariff policy: the administration plans exemptions for some advanced semiconductor items — a development that could reduce near?term cost/tariff risk for chip suppliers and OEM customers that use Qualcomm parts. Tariff Exemption

U.S. tariff policy: the administration plans exemptions for some advanced semiconductor items — a development that could reduce near?term cost/tariff risk for chip suppliers and OEM customers that use Qualcomm parts. Positive Sentiment: Technicals and analyst positioning: after a sharp pullback the stock is technically oversold and several analysts have refreshed bullish targets, creating a favorable risk/reward for some buyers (this is driving short?term buying interest).

Technicals and analyst positioning: after a sharp pullback the stock is technically oversold and several analysts have refreshed bullish targets, creating a favorable risk/reward for some buyers (this is driving short?term buying interest). Neutral Sentiment: Sector dynamics: peers (e.g., Intel’s AI/memory pivot) highlight strong AI demand but also ongoing supply/timing issues across the semiconductor supply chain — a theme that can amplify QCOM’s moves in either direction. Industry Context

Sector dynamics: peers (e.g., Intel’s AI/memory pivot) highlight strong AI demand but also ongoing supply/timing issues across the semiconductor supply chain — a theme that can amplify QCOM’s moves in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate income return: Qualcomm recently declared its quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~2.6%), which supports income investors but doesn’t remove near?term cyclical risks.

Corporate income return: Qualcomm recently declared its quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~2.6%), which supports income investors but doesn’t remove near?term cyclical risks. Negative Sentiment: Memory shortage and OEM pullbacks: rising DRAM/HBM prices and constrained supply for AI data centers have tightened handset component availability and prompted OEMs to cut production plans — Qualcomm cited this as the primary driver of its softer guidance and recent share decline. Memory Headwind

Memory shortage and OEM pullbacks: rising DRAM/HBM prices and constrained supply for AI data centers have tightened handset component availability and prompted OEMs to cut production plans — Qualcomm cited this as the primary driver of its softer guidance and recent share decline. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: an EVP sold 3,200 shares (disclosed via SEC filing), a transaction some investors view as a negative signal on near?term insider conviction. SEC Filing: Insider Sale

Insider selling: an EVP sold 3,200 shares (disclosed via SEC filing), a transaction some investors view as a negative signal on near?term insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades / target cuts: several firms trimmed price targets and ratings after the guidance miss and memory commentary, which raises near?term downside risk until visibility improves. Analyst Coverage Note

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $140.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The company has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.