26,775 Shares in CrowdStrike $CRWD Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,714,000 after buying an additional 4,285,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,638,365,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,690,000 after acquiring an additional 976,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,425,000 after acquiring an additional 596,007 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,804,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,917,000 after purchasing an additional 370,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $413.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $466.39 and its 200 day moving average is $474.41. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90. The company has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.09, a P/E/G ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Key Headlines Impacting CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,820.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 76,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,145,319.08. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total transaction of $11,916,577.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,054,902 shares in the company, valued at $848,695,075.02. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Loop Capital set a $550.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Argus upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.21.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

