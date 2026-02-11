Caprock Group LLC Makes New $14.89 Million Investment in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,784 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,889,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 635.7% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $437,390.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,148,060. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,476.80. This represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 6,915 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,097 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale News Summary

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $971.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $917.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $931.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $431.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $844.06 and a 12-month high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 2.96%.The firm had revenue of $67.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $1,044.00 target price on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,155.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

