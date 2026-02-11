Caprock Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 152,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,913,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,050,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,068,000 after purchasing an additional 533,545 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,689,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $776,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,415,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,501,000 after purchasing an additional 176,415 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,000,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,259,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,768,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,181,000 after buying an additional 1,939,941 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $104.24 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

