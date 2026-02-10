Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.35, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.61%.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.53. 574,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,359. Assurant has a 1-year low of $174.97 and a 1-year high of $246.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.63 and its 200-day moving average is $221.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 21.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Assurant by 606.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,987,000 after purchasing an additional 47,548 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Assurant from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Assurant from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Assurant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.67.

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of risk management products and services, specializing in the housing and lifestyle markets. The company offers insurance and related products designed to help consumers protect their homes, personal belongings, and electronic devices. Its core offerings include renters insurance, manufactured housing finance, flood insurance, mobile device protection plans, and extended service contracts for appliances and electronics.

Within its Global Housing segment, Assurant partners with mortgage lenders, financial institutions and government agencies to deliver specialty insurance and risk mitigation services.

