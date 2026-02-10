Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 351 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the January 15th total of 2,560 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,370 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 28,370 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Trading Up 0.2%

OTCMKTS:BVVBY traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$67.33. 11,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,368. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.13. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of C$54.06 and a 52 week high of C$69.58.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas is a global provider of testing, inspection and certification services, helping clients manage risk, ensure quality and demonstrate compliance across a wide range of industries. Headquartered in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, the company operates under its OTCMKTS:BVVBY ticker for U.S. investors, while maintaining a strong presence on European markets. With a reputation built on technical expertise and impartiality, Bureau Veritas supports businesses in meeting regulatory standards and enhancing operational performance.

The company’s core activities encompass laboratory testing, on-site inspections, auditing and regulatory certification.

