Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115 and last traded at GBX 115.75, with a volume of 1990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50.

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Down 1.5%

The stock has a market cap of £10.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 131.37.

Get Nexus Infrastructure alerts:

About Nexus Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Nexus is a leading provider of civil engineering infrastructure solutions through its two subsidiaries: Tamdown Group Limited and Coleman Construction & Utilities Limited.

Tamdown provides a range of civil engineering and infrastructure solutions to the UK housebuilding sector, with operations focused on the South-East of England and London. It has an established market-leading position, having been in operation for over 48 years.

Coleman delivers civil engineering and building projects in the water, rail, highways and rivers & marine sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.