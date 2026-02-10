SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $120.73 and last traded at $120.3640, with a volume of 2188500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.05.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 424.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

