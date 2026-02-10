Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $366.06 and last traded at $373.25. 35,232,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 38,177,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $383.50.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.76.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.7%

The firm has a market cap of $419.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,659,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,643,613,000 after buying an additional 285,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,690,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,152,974,000 after buying an additional 314,489 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,910,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $6,433,456,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

