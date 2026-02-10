Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Posts Earnings Results

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Assurant had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Assurant Stock Up 0.5%
AIZ opened at $236.53 on Wednesday. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $174.97 and a fifty-two week high of $246.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.93 and its 200 day moving average is $221.51.
Assurant Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.42%.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on both EPS and revenue — Assurant posted $5.61 EPS (above consensus) and $3.35B revenue, with year-over-year revenue growth and improved net margin/ROE metrics. This is the primary driver behind upside in the stock after the print. Assurant Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Profit drivers: management cites strength in the housing unit and lower catastrophe losses as key contributors to rising profit and adjusted EBITDA — points to sustainable tailwinds in core businesses. Insurer Assurant profit rises on housing unit strength, lower catastrophes
- Positive Sentiment: Business development: Assurant launched Assurant Home Warranty via a long-term relationship with Compass International Holdings, opening potential distribution to ~300,000 affiliated agents — a strategic growth initiative. Assurant and Compass International Holdings Launch New Home Warranty Solutions Across Select Brands
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/metrics write-ups: coverage from Zacks and other outlets provides deeper drilldowns comparing Q4 metrics to estimates and prior-year results — useful for modeling but no single surprise beyond the headline beat. Compared to Estimates, Assurant (AIZ) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Negative Sentiment: Some market reaction muted — a few reports noted the stock dipped slightly after the print, indicating possible profit-taking or that investors are parsing forward guidance/segment details rather than the headline beat. Monitor any management commentary on 2026 outlook for catalytic moves. Assurant reports 17% rise in Q4 adjusted earnings, stock dips slightly
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,430,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Assurant by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,116,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.
About Assurant
Assurant, Inc is a global provider of risk management products and services, specializing in the housing and lifestyle markets. The company offers insurance and related products designed to help consumers protect their homes, personal belongings, and electronic devices. Its core offerings include renters insurance, manufactured housing finance, flood insurance, mobile device protection plans, and extended service contracts for appliances and electronics.
Within its Global Housing segment, Assurant partners with mortgage lenders, financial institutions and government agencies to deliver specialty insurance and risk mitigation services.
