Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Posts Earnings Results

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Assurant had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Assurant Stock Up 0.5%

AIZ opened at $236.53 on Wednesday. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $174.97 and a fifty-two week high of $246.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.93 and its 200 day moving average is $221.51.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Assurant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Assurant from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Assurant from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Assurant

Assurant News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Assurant this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,430,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Assurant by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,116,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of risk management products and services, specializing in the housing and lifestyle markets. The company offers insurance and related products designed to help consumers protect their homes, personal belongings, and electronic devices. Its core offerings include renters insurance, manufactured housing finance, flood insurance, mobile device protection plans, and extended service contracts for appliances and electronics.

Within its Global Housing segment, Assurant partners with mortgage lenders, financial institutions and government agencies to deliver specialty insurance and risk mitigation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.