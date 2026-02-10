Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the January 15th total of 1,065 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,622 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,622 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Arkema Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY traded up $7.33 on Tuesday, hitting $77.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,954. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. Arkema has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $91.51.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Arkema had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Analysts expect that Arkema will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARKAY. Zacks Research cut Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays cut Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA is a global specialty chemicals and advanced materials company headquartered in Colombes, France. Established in 2004 as a spin-off from Total’s chemicals division, the company offers a broad portfolio of high-performance materials designed to improve durability, thermal and chemical resistance, and environmental performance across diverse industries.

Arkema’s operations are organized into four core segments. Adhesive Solutions delivers bonding, sealing, and coating technologies for markets such as packaging, medical devices, and consumer goods.

