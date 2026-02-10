The Bank of East Asia Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Update

The Bank of East Asia Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the January 15th total of 845 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,201 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,201 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bank of East Asia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKEAY remained flat at $1.85 during trading on Tuesday. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. Bank of East Asia has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $1.98.

About Bank of East Asia

Bank of East Asia, Limited is a Hong Kong–based commercial bank established in 1918. As one of the territory’s largest independently owned banks, it provides a comprehensive range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The institution operates through a network of branches and digital channels designed to support both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

The bank’s core offerings include personal banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards and wealth management solutions.

