Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,679 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the January 15th total of 37,651 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,403 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Santander upgraded Amadeus IT Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.99. 116,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,508. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 21.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group is a global travel-technology company that develops and supplies software and IT services for the travel and tourism industry. Founded in the late 1980s as a technology venture by a group of European airlines, Amadeus has evolved into an integrated provider of distribution, passenger service systems and operations software used across the travel value chain. The company’s platforms support booking, ticketing, departure control, inventory and other core travel transaction functions for industry participants.

Amadeus’s product offering spans a global distribution system used by travel agencies and online travel sellers, airline passenger service systems (notably the Altéa suite), airport operations and departure control solutions, as well as software for hotels, rail operators and car rental companies.

