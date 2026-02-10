Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Down 92.8% in January

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 27,174 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the January 15th total of 376,215 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,101 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,101 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS AGNMF traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,660. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Agronomics has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) is a Guernsey-incorporated, closed-end investment company that focuses on the fast-growing cellular agriculture and alternative protein sector. Established in 2019, the company seeks to capitalise on advances in biotechnology to support and commercialise sustainable food solutions. Its primary business activity involves making equity investments in early- and growth-stage companies that are developing cell-cultured meat, fermentation-derived proteins, microalgae systems and other innovative approaches to food production.

Through a diversified portfolio, Agronomics provides capital and strategic support to entrepreneurs and research teams aiming to reduce the environmental footprint of traditional agriculture.

