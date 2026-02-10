Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23, FiscalAI reports. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 20.46%.The company had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 3.1%

ESP traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,547. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39. The company has a market cap of $182.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.16. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp., founded in 1961 and headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, specializes in the design, development and manufacture of precision electronic components and sensor systems. The company’s core product offerings include magnetostrictive transducers, torque and position sensors, wideband RF and microwave amplifiers, as well as high-reliability printed circuit boards and molded bus assemblies. These solutions are engineered to withstand harsh operating environments and meet stringent performance requirements.

Espey’s sensor technologies are employed in applications ranging from industrial automation and energy production to commercial and military aerospace platforms.

