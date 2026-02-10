Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Releases Earnings Results

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.99 million.

Klaviyo Price Performance

KVYO traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $21.21. 11,383,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027,447. Klaviyo has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -88.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KVYO. Benchmark lowered their price target on Klaviyo from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Klaviyo from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 167,926 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $4,057,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ed Hallen sold 117,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $3,568,818.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,056,824.64. This trade represents a 46.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,800,598 shares of company stock worth $50,974,712 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 3.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Klaviyo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 173,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Klaviyo by 1,650.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

