Head to Head Analysis: Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) vs. Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF)

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) and Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of Strategy shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Strategy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Strategy and Docebo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategy $477.23 million 80.61 -$3.85 billion ($18.40) -7.28 Docebo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Docebo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Strategy.

Profitability

This table compares Strategy and Docebo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategy -806.34% -8.74% -6.31% Docebo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Strategy and Docebo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategy 0 4 11 1 2.81 Docebo 0 0 0 0 0.00

Strategy currently has a consensus target price of $374.14, suggesting a potential upside of 179.46%. Given Strategy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Strategy is more favorable than Docebo.

Summary

Strategy beats Docebo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions. The company also delivers Strategy Support, helping customers achieve system availability and usage goals through responsive troubleshooting; Strategy Consulting, offering architecture and implementation services; and Strategy Education, which includes free and paid learning options. In addition, the company is actively involved in Bitcoin development. The company offers its services through direct sales force and channel partners. It serves the U.S. government, state and local governments, and government agencies, as well as a range of industries, including retail, banking, technology, manufacturing, insurance, consulting, healthcare, telecommunications, and the public sector. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc. provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly. The company's learning platform includes Docebo Learn, a foundational module that enables learning administrators to centralize, organize, and distribute learning content, track certifications, and measure results with customer analytics; Docebo Discover, Coach & Share that provides personalized curated content and access to social learning by sharing of knowledge; and Docebo Extended Enterprise that allows businesses to manage various portals for audiences. It also provides Docebo for Salesforce, a native integration that leverages Salesforce's application programming interface and technology architecture to produce a learning experience; and Docebo Embed (OEM), which eliminates disjointed learner experiences, long development cycles, and ineffective partner models by allowing original equipment manufacturers to embed and re-sell Docebo as a part of their software. In addition, the company offers Docebo Mobile App Publisher product that allows companies to create and publish own branded version of Docebo Go.Learn mobile learning applications; Docebo Virtual Coach, an AI-powered assistant; Docebo Mobile Pages that enable administrators to develop mobile learning environments; and Docebo Discover that curate personalized learning content based on the skills that learners want to develop for customers. It serves customers in the technology, media and entertainment, manufacturing, consumer products, financial services, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Docebo Canada, Inc. Docebo Inc. founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

