Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 23.25%.The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.700-0.760 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Edwards Lifesciences’ conference call:

Edwards reported a strong quarter and year with Q4 sales of $1.57 billion (+11.6%) and full?year growth of 10.7%, and management said it has increased confidence in its 2026 guidance of 8%–10% sales growth and EPS of $2.90–$3.05; the company also holds ~ $3 billion cash and ~$2 billion remaining buyback authorization.

Edwards reported a strong quarter and year with and full?year growth of 10.7%, and management said it has increased confidence in its 2026 guidance of and EPS of $2.90–$3.05; the company also holds ~ $3 billion cash and ~$2 billion remaining buyback authorization. TAVR remains the primary growth engine: SAPIEN TAVR sales were $1.16 billion (+10.6%) supported by long?term PARTNER 3/2 durability data and the Early TAVR evidence, and a CMS NCD reconsideration (draft expected in June, possible final in Q4) could be a material access tailwind.

TAVR remains the primary growth engine: SAPIEN TAVR sales were $1.16 billion (+10.6%) supported by long?term PARTNER 3/2 durability data and the Early TAVR evidence, and a CMS NCD reconsideration (draft expected in June, possible final in Q4) could be a material access tailwind. TMTT continues rapid expansion, rising >40% to $156 million (and >$1 billion for the year) as SAPIEN M3 begins rollout, EVOQUE scales, and next?gen PASCAL (including tricuspid) is expected in Q4 — supporting management’s $2 billion by 2030 target.

TMTT continues rapid expansion, rising >40% to $156 million (and >$1 billion for the year) as begins rollout, scales, and next?gen (including tricuspid) is expected in Q4 — supporting management’s $2 billion by 2030 target. Management increased Q4 SG&A by roughly $112 million to fund patient?access initiatives and the AHA partnership, which contributed to a lower?than?expected adjusted EPS of $0.58 (GAAP $0.11 including one?time charges); company says spending was partly delayed and will moderate in 2026.

Management increased Q4 SG&A by roughly $112 million to fund patient?access initiatives and the AHA partnership, which contributed to a lower?than?expected adjusted EPS of $0.58 (GAAP $0.11 including one?time charges); company says spending was partly delayed and will moderate in 2026. Longer?term catalysts include lifetime?management positioning (valve selection strategy), the PROGRESS moderate?AS trial results (to be presented at TCT) and a planned preliminary surgical LAAC introduction later this year, but clinical/readout uncertainty leaves the timing and magnitude of upside unclear.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.00. 6,543,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,197,906. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $65.94 and a one year high of $87.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

