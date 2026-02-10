NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:NXDT)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE NXDT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,932. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) is a real estate investment trust focused on building a diversified portfolio of commercial properties across the United States. Since commencing operations through its initial public offering in mid-2021, the company has pursued an opportunistic strategy, targeting value-add and well-located assets in key growth markets. Its investment mandate spans multiple property types, including multifamily residential, office, industrial, retail and hospitality, with an emphasis on generating sustainable income and potential for capital appreciation.

The trust is externally managed by NexPoint Advisors, L.P., a real estate investment firm with a track record of sourcing, underwriting and asset-managing commercial properties.

