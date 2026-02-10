North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 399 and last traded at GBX 398.12, with a volume of 106360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395.

North American Income Trust Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a market capitalization of £456.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 374.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 359.26.

Insider Activity at North American Income Trust

In other North American Income Trust news, insider John Adebiyi bought 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 370 per share, for a total transaction of £39,793.50. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About North American Income Trust

Leading US companies picked for their higher income potential

