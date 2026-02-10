James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 450 and last traded at GBX 450, with a volume of 35383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 446.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 572.50.

Get James Fisher and Sons alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on James Fisher and Sons

James Fisher and Sons Stock Up 0.9%

James Fisher and Sons Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £227.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 390.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 374.11.

(Get Free Report)

James Fisher and Sons plc is a leading provider of unique marine solutions in Energy, Defence and Maritime Transport. The Group pioneers safe, innovative solutions that solve complex customer challenges for industries and governments around the world.

For more information visit www.james-fisher.com

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.