Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX)

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 51,175 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 96,457% compared to the average daily volume of 53 call options.
A number of research firms recently commented on VYX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded NCR Voyix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.
Shares of VYX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,484. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47. NCR Voyix has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.45.
NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.
Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.
