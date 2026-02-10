Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX)

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 51,175 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 96,457% compared to the average daily volume of 53 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on VYX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded NCR Voyix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 56.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 21,698 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in NCR Voyix by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 86,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,672,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 362,834 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 408,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 49,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,484. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47. NCR Voyix has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.45.

NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

