Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brookfield (BN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Brookfield (NYSE: BN) in the last few weeks:

2/4/2026 – Brookfield had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $56.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2026 – Brookfield was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/27/2026 – Brookfield had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Brookfield was given a new $58.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2026 – Brookfield was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/17/2026 – Brookfield was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/29/2025 – Brookfield had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/27/2025 – Brookfield was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2025 – Brookfield had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – Brookfield had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

12/15/2025 – Brookfield had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Brookfield had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Get Brookfield Corporation alerts:

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long?lived, cash?generating assets.

Brookfield’s services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.