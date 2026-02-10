Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brookfield (BN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Brookfield (NYSE: BN) in the last few weeks:
- 2/4/2026 – Brookfield had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $56.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2026 – Brookfield was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/27/2026 – Brookfield had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – Brookfield was given a new $58.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2026 – Brookfield was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/17/2026 – Brookfield was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – Brookfield had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/27/2025 – Brookfield was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/22/2025 – Brookfield had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/17/2025 – Brookfield had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.
- 12/15/2025 – Brookfield had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – Brookfield had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.
Brookfield Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.
Brookfield’s services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.
