JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 189 and last traded at GBX 188, with a volume of 727723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £494.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.60.
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported GBX 5.69 EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 72.95%.
About JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts
JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Investment Trust plc provides a diversified income-oriented way to tap into the growth potential of global emerging markets.
Key points:
Expertise – Extensive network of country and sector specialists from one of the longest established emerging market teams in the industry.
Portfolio – Focused on finding sustainable businesses that have good dividend growth prospects.
Results – Provides a lower risk way to access emerging markets, by investing in stable companies with regular income and good governance structures.
Why invest in this trust
The trust primarily seeks a dividend yield which is higher than the average emerging market company but also growth companies in this exciting equity sector.
