Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Trading Up 11.7% – Here’s What Happened

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 190,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 271,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21.

About Orex Minerals

Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern The company also explores for lead and zinc.

