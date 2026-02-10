Brokerages Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Target Price at C$81.75

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$81.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Desjardins set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

TSE GIL opened at C$98.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$52.77 and a 12-month high of C$99.00.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 13.05%.The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company’s product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, and intimates sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters, embellishers, retailers or e-commerce platforms, as well as global lifestyle brand companies. Gildan markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, Hanes®, Comfort Colors®, American Apparel®, ALLPRO¿, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, Bali®, Playtex®, Maidenform®, Bonds®, as well as Champion® which is under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.