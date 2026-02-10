Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $44.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

GFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,303,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,365,000 after acquiring an additional 539,923 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,085,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,442 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 84.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,579 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 32.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,919,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DJE Kapital AG increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 19.7% in the second quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 4,511,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,260,000 after purchasing an additional 742,174 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GFI opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $61.64.

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg?based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company’s core activities include mine development and underground and open?pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

