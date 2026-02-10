Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $44.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.
GFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st.
Institutional Trading of Gold Fields
Gold Fields Price Performance
NYSE GFI opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $61.64.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg?based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.
The company’s core activities include mine development and underground and open?pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.
