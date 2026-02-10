Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Shares Up 100% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report) traded up 100% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 129,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 56,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Portofino Resources Stock Up 100.0%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -3.61.

Portofino Resources Company Profile

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises various claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising various mining claims containing various contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

