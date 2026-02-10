Harpswell Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Harpswell Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Harpswell Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700,179 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,002.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 11,901,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,024,000 after buying an additional 5,747,233 shares in the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16,333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 4,432,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,870 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,996,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average is $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

