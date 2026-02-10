Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Price

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $117.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

ACM has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of AECOM from a “positive” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AECOM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AECOM from $148.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on AECOM from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

NYSE ACM opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $135.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.12). AECOM had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.33 billion. AECOM's revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of AECOM by 10.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in AECOM by 9.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of AECOM by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long?term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

