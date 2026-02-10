DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHLGY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered DHL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DHL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DHL Group in a report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DHL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of DHL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st.

DHL Group Stock Up 1.4%

About DHL Group

DHL Group stock opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. DHL Group has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $60.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77.

DHL Group (OTCMKTS: DHLGY) is the international logistics and postal services business of Deutsche Post DHL Group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The company operates a global network that serves corporate and individual customers with a range of logistics solutions spanning domestic and international mail and parcel services, express courier operations, freight forwarding, contract logistics and supply chain management. It offers services to e-commerce retailers, manufacturers, healthcare and automotive companies, among other industries.

Its principal operating activities are organized across distinct logistics businesses including express courier services for time?sensitive international shipments, global forwarding and freight for air, ocean and road transport, contract logistics for warehousing and distribution, e?commerce fulfillment solutions, and national postal and parcel operations in Germany.

