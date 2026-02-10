Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

AEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. Aegon has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Aegon by 299.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Aegon in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Aegon during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. is a multinational financial services company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, specializing in life insurance, pensions and asset management. Established in 1983 through the merger of AGO and Ennia, Aegon has built a reputation for offering retirement solutions, savings products and protection plans aimed at helping customers secure their financial futures. The company operates under well-known brands, including Transamerica in the United States, and serves both individual and corporate clients.

Throughout its history, Aegon has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen its market position and broaden its service offerings.

