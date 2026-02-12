Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,194 shares, an increase of 311.6% from the January 15th total of 1,991 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,494 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 26,494 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $82,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $126,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 64.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.32. 18,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $12.55.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund, Inc (NASDAQ: CGO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Calamos Investments, and pursues a flexible, multi?asset strategy designed to adapt to changing market environments. Its objective is to deliver competitive risk?adjusted returns over full market cycles by blending growth and income opportunities within a single vehicle.

The fund invests in a globally diversified portfolio of equity and debt securities, including common stocks, convertible securities and high?yield corporate bonds.

