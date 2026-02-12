Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $603.83 and last traded at $590.4350, with a volume of 1384769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $574.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley Financial upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $526.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $215.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. B. Riley Securities upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.94.

Lumentum Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $383.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The business’s revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,849 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.48, for a total value of $2,596,542.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,402.36. The trade was a 44.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 3,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.53, for a total value of $935,746.13. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,750.33. This trade represents a 24.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 12,029 shares of company stock worth $4,444,022 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 109.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 9.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Featured Articles

