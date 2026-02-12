Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) Declines By 51.9%

ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,790 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the January 15th total of 32,824 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,258 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,258 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Yen

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Yen stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.53% of ProShares Ultra Yen worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Yen alerts:

ProShares Ultra Yen Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA YCL traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 55,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,370. ProShares Ultra Yen has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37.

About ProShares Ultra Yen

The ProShares Ultra Yen (YCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCL was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Yen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Yen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.