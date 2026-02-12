Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Given New $761.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $755.00 to $761.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial set a $710.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.00.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $662.21. 552,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,616. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $644.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.71. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $441.95 and a 52-week high of $710.97. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.19). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $354,681,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,340,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,284,938,000 after purchasing an additional 565,856 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,204,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,428,000 after purchasing an additional 192,637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,570.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,175,000 after purchasing an additional 115,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 748.5% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 124,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,762,000 after purchasing an additional 110,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Management set a 2026 adjusted EBITDA target of $2.49 billion and reiterated progress on its SOAR 2030 strategic plan, giving investors a clear multi?year profitability roadmap that supports longer?term upside. Article Title

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE: MLM) is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value?added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready?mixed concrete and related materials and services.

